Jakko Jakszyk on King Crimson, Fripp and joining his heroes

Four decades after Jakko Jakszyk first saw King Crimson live, he was invited to join the group. Being tasked with fronting your favourite band would daunt most players, but Jakko has really put in the hours...

It is rare that you’re given the chance to join not just an established band, but the one you hold dearest. Guitarist Jakko Jakszyk first witnessed King Crimson at a concert when he was just 13 and spent the following years forging a career as a songwriter, session maestro and a front- rank prog guitarist.

Both by accident and design, he found himself working with a sizeable chunk of the ever-changing band’s 21-member alumni, before getting drafted in by lynchpin and leader Robert Fripp in 2013. Now, as Jakko prepares for his live debut in the US, he talks to Guitarist about his lifelong audition, the playing challenges and working with the ‘venal leader’.

"I was a King Crimson fanboy. I saw them in Watford Town Hall in 1971 and it blew my head off"

How did you come to join King Crimson?

“When Robert Fripp asked if I wanted to be in the new King Crimson line-up, one of the first people I called was the bass player, Nick Beggs. Nick’s response was: ‘That’s the longest audition in rock history!’ Because I was a King Crimson fanboy. I saw them in Watford Town Hall in 1971 and it blew my head off. I had a romanticised idea that this one event had changed my life on some enormous level.

“Then, in the 80s, I met and worked with [original lyricist] Pete Sinfield, and when [in 2002] he picked up the idea of playing the early stuff with ex-Crimson members, he asked me if I’d be the guitarist/vocalist, because he knew what a fan I was. That culminated in the 21st Century Schizoid Band, where everyone in the band, apart from me, had been in King Crimson.

“Then Ian Wallace [former King Crimson drummer and Schizoid member] tragically died, and after his funeral Robert Fripp invited me for lunch and asked me to improvise with him. We recorded all this stuff and [eventually] created the record A Scarcity Of Miracles, which came out as a King Crimson ProjeKCt [a ‘Crimson-endorsed side-project].

“So there was this whole background, but even when Robert eventually phoned and asked would I like to be in the new King Crimson, I was surprised because he had announced his retirement from the music industry. It came out of the blue.”