Rig tour: Robert Fripp

Robert Fripp is the mind-blowing guitarist and only constant member of King Crimson. He is the axis around which the rest of the ever-evolving band spins.

Fripp's renowned for his pioneering, demanding approach to guitar playing and his rig reflects that, too - offering near complete control. Now, with King Crimson returning to the live arena in the US, it seemed like the perfect time for us to catchup on a rig that's as complex and idiosyncratic as the player himself.

Strap in and pay attention as Mr Fripp’s guitar tech Trev Wilkins walks us through the Crimson king’s weird and wonderful gear...