Is Logic Pro X set to get live loop triggering and recording?

It looks like Apple may have inadvertently leaked a new feature that’s coming to its Logic Pro X DAW: live triggering of loops.

MacRumors reports that an image on the education page of Apple’s website (since removed) appeared to show an apparently new version of Logic featuring a variation on the Live Loops functionality that was added to GarageBand for iOS in 2016. This looks set to give Logic users an alternative to the standard linear timeline when they’re jamming and recording.

(Image credit: Apple)

Rather than giving you a full Ableton Live-style Session view, with tracks shown vertically, Apple’s take on the loop triggering concept keeps different parts displayed horizontally, with loops displayed in cells to the right.

We suspect that the implementation in Logic will be more sophisticated than in GarageBand for iOS, but the core principle of being able to trigger multiple loops on the fly, with everything staying in sync as you go, should remain.

It remains to be seen when live looping will appear in Logic - if, indeed, it ever appears at all - but we’ll keep you posted. Apple confirmed last week that, in light of current events, it’s offering free 90-day access to Logic Pro X so that everyone can make music with it.