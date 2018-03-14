Is it a looper? Is it a sequencer? No, it’s ALK, which is sort of both

ZenAud.io has released version 2 of ALK, a free-flowing piece of Mac music software that’s designed to combine the best elements of a live looper and a sequencer.

Clips can be performed live and are then looped, enabling you to layer up sounds. However, loops can also be moved, copied, cut and pasted in a musical arrangement - just like in a sequencer. The emphasis is very much on spontaneity; when you perform a song, ALK will follow your arrangement, with virtual pedals enabling you to arm channels, trigger effects and record and play loops at the correct time.

As well as enabling you to record audio, ALK also supports MIDI loops and can host VST/AU plugins. There are multiple automation options, and you can audition a new sound for a track just by hovering a mouse over it.

Find out more and download a demo on the ZenAud.io website. The regular price of the full version is €199, but you can currently get it for €159.