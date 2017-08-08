More

Is Behringer about to steal Roland’s thunder with this SH-101 clone?

By ()

There’s nothing Boutique about this one

Within hours of Roland celebrating 808 day with the release of  Boutique editions of the revered TR-808 and SH-101, Behringer shared a (perhaps not-so) cryptic post on Facebook of a woman holding what looks like an SH-101.

However, on closer inspection you’ll notice it’s actually neither an SH-101 or made by Roland. It is, in fact an MS-101 with a Behringer badge on it.

Who knows whether the Music Group brand is trolling the Japanese firm, or actually dropping a highly unsubtle hint about a new product it has been working since announcing its intention to create 20 new instrument products. Needless to say, internet tongues are wagging, and we await further developments with interest...

All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info