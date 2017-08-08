Is Behringer about to steal Roland’s thunder with this SH-101 clone?

Within hours of Roland celebrating with the release of , Behringer shared a (perhaps not-so) cryptic post on Facebook of a woman holding what looks like an SH-101.
However, on closer inspection you’ll notice it’s actually neither an SH-101 or made by Roland. It is, in fact an MS-101 with a Behringer badge on it.
Who knows whether the Music Group brand is trolling the Japanese firm, or actually dropping a highly unsubtle hint about a new product it has been working since announcing its intention to create . Needless to say, internet tongues are wagging, and we await further developments with interest...