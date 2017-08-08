Is Behringer about to steal Roland’s thunder with this SH-101 clone?

Within hours of Roland celebrating 808 day with the release of Boutique editions of the revered TR-808 and SH-101 , Behringer shared a (perhaps not-so) cryptic post on Facebook of a woman holding what looks like an SH-101.

However, on closer inspection you’ll notice it’s actually neither an SH-101 or made by Roland. It is, in fact an MS-101 with a Behringer badge on it.