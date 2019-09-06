Is Apple about to stop you DJing with your iTunes music library?

If you run a computer music setup, it’s always advisable to hold off from upgrading to any new version of your operating system, as there will invariably be teething problems that might cause issues with your software or hardware.

Which brings us to the forthcoming macOS 10.15 Catalina, of which DJs in particular have a reason to be especially wary.

As you may be aware, this new version of macOS will see Apple doing away with iTunes and replacing it with the Music app and several others. While this won’t cause you to lose any music or playlists, reports from those who’ve tried early versions of Catalina are suggesting that, unlike iTunes, this new app won’t be able to share XML data, which is what DJ software apps rely on to generate playlists and to receive other information about your music.

Of course, it may be that the XML option is restored in the release version of macOS 10.15, or that DJ software developers are working with Apple on some other kind of fix. However, if you currently rely on the syncing of your DJing app and iTunes, you’d be well advised not to upgrade your OS until a workable solution has been found.