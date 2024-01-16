NAMM 2024: IK Multimedia’s iRig Stream Mic USB is a more affordable version of its compact mic/audio interface

NAMM 2024: IK Multimedia has released iRig Stream Mic USB, a streamlined version of the iRig Stream Mic Pro, which landed in 2023. As with the Pro version, the new model is a mic and audio interface in one, but there are a few key differences.

First up, the USB edition contains a cardioid USB mic and stereo audio interface. The Pro, on the other hand, gives you a multi-pattern mic and 4-channel interface. The device connection on the USB model is USB-C - as opposed to mini-Din on the Pro - and audio quality is restricted to 16-bit/44.1kHz and 48kHz. On the Pro, it’s 24-bit/44.1kHz, 48kHz, 88.2kHz and 96kHz.

Those differences aside, it’s a very similar story. The iRig Stream Mic USB is designed for anyone who wants all their recording needs met in a single, portable box, and is suitable for podcasting, video production, streaming and music making. 

The mic’s unidirectional cardioid pattern means that it should do a decent job of eliminating background noise - a built-in high-pass filter will also help with this - and you can adjust the gain with a dedicated control. Other gear can be plugged in via a 3.5mm stereo input, and the monitor mix control enables you to blend the direct and recorded audio in your headphones.

There’s also a loopback feature, so you can blend in audio that’s coming from your Mac or PC. This is mixed with the other inputs to create a stereo output that can be sent to your streaming app of choice. iRig Stream Mic USB comes with a tabletop stand and can also be connected to a mic stand or boom arm. 

Of course, the other advantage the USB model has over the Pro version of the iRig Stream Mic is that it’s cheaper - €100 as opposed to €170. That’s a pretty significant difference, and could seal the deal for the USB variant if you don’t really need its Pro sibling’s additional features.

Find out more on the IK Multimedia website.

