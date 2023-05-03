Inside Blackbird: one of the world's top recording studios launches subscription service

Blackbird Studio in Nashville has launched a subscription service to offer musicians and producers 100s of hours of video content with tutorials, interviews, workshops and more featuring pros who have worked in its industry-leading recording facilities.

Players including Joe Bonamassa, Tom Bukovac and Billy Corgan share insight along with top producers, songwriters and engineers such as Sylvia Massey, Harmony Samuels, Dann Huff, Don Was and Desmond Child.

The streaming platform is the idea of Blackbird owner John McBride, who founded the studio with his wife and country musician wife Martina McBride in 2002. The studio has since attracted musicians including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Queen, Garth Brooks, Kings Of Leon, Buddy Guy, Alison Krauss and Keith Urban.

“Anyone with an interest or curiosity about music will benefit from Inside Blackbird,” says John McBride. “Learn more about instruments, gear, plugins, the recording process and live touring from the best in the business. Find out how artists start their careers and what it takes to succeed. If we don’t have the answer, we know someone who does, and that is who you will find at Inside Blackbird.”

Inside Blackbird is partnering with Save the Music by donating a portion of each subscription to the nonprofit organisation that "helps students, schools and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music". It advocates for music education, donates instruments and provides support services for teachers.

Find out more about Inside Blackbird's subscription packages at insideblackbird.com (opens in new tab)