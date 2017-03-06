Inear Display’s Litote promises complex granular processing in a simple interface

Inear Display’s Litote is one of those plugins that’s said to have packed a lot of deep processing into an easy-to-use interface. It’s a granular effect that enables you to combine four audio engines on an XY pad.

The theory is that you can use these processors to turn “any sound into a dramatic texture”. Litote features what the developer calls a “smart randomizer,” and you can also create perpetually evolving sounds by engaging the trajectory mode, which takes you through these “granular landscapes” automatically.

Find out more on the Inear Display website, where Litote can currently be purchased for the introductory price of €20 (the regular price is €39). It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats, and a demo can be downloaded, too.