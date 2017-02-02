Inear Display’s free Regressif plugin is destructive and degrading

Many of us have an appetite for destructing our audio pristine digital audio, and there are plenty of sonic sledgehammers that will enable us to do it. The latest is a free plugin from Inear Display known as Regressif.

Described as a ‘digital chaos unit’, this gives you various tools that can be used to degrade your audio, including a multimode filter with distortion, samplerate reduction and bitcrushing effects. There are also two LFOs and an LFO mixer.

Everything is presented on what looks to be a pretty clear and straightforward interface. It’s colour-coded and modulation is applied by dragging nodes. Presets are supplied, though you can also create your own or take a gamble with the randomisation option.

Find out more and grab your free download on the Inear Display website. Regressif is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.

Inear Display Regressif features