In pictures: Superbooth 17 round-up

Superbooth may only be in its second year, but it’s already a mainstay of the music tech calendar.

Following last year’s inaugural event at the Funkhaus Berlin, we immediately asked Andreas Schneider if 2017 would see the music tech fair return, to which the answer was along the lines of ‘yes, but we’re not sure where yet’.

Fast forward eight months and the announcement was made that Superbooth was returning to Berlin for 2017, but not at the Funkhaus. This time the FEZ, a kids' leisure centre and music academy, was the chosen venue to host the show from 20-22 April.

On entry to the the FEZ, you are met with wafts of the sort of esoteric sound design you'd expect from such a vast collection of modular manufacturers, nestled alongside your more established synth and tech companies. One thing should be said of this cacophony, though: at least it’s not interspersed with trumpets, drums, accordions and the like, as is common at some other well-known trade shows.

In fact, your average trade show Superbooth isn’t. It has tried to distance itself from the vast swathes of distributors, retailers and trade folk synonymous with shows like NAMM. Instead, the show throws open its doors to the public every day from 2pm, and features much more than just the latest gear, with a full programme of talks and performances also on offer. There's also a whole host of associated evening events being held around Berlin over the same weekend.

However, you cannot ignore all the latest trinkets on display, and this year there were notable launches from well-known names, too. So, without further ado, let's take a look at some of the new tech that was on display at this year’s show.