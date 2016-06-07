Two heads are better than one if you want to play the Dato Duo synth

The makers of the Dato Duo wanted to make a synthesizer that's fun and accessible so that two people people of any age can play together.
One side of the wedge-shaped instrument features a 2-oscillator synth, low-pass filter, envelope and sample-rate reduction. The reverse side includes an eight-step sequencer and a 2-octave pentatonic keyboard.
The Duo is the subject of a Kickstarter project. Backers can buy into early-bird packages for $269 ($30 discount on the regular price), or go all the way up to $899 for a pre-production prototype for which they'll receive development support.
Alternatively, for a mere $42 you can purchase the acapella model - essentially a 1:1 poster which you can fold up or hang on the wall, but doesn't actually make any sound.
Dato Duo specifications
Synthesizer:
- 2 oscillators: 1 pulse (variable width) and 1 sawtooth
- Digital low pass filter with resonance
- Amp envelope (note length and release time)
- Sample rate reductor
- Noise-based percussion synthesizer
Sequencer:
- 8-step circular sequencer
- Pentatonic keyboard. Two octaves
Inputs and outputs:
- Audio out capable of driving headphones
- Sync input and output, compatible with Korg Volca, Teenage Engineering Pocket Operators
- MIDI IN and MIDI OUT on full-size DIN connectors
- Micro USB for power and firmware update. 5V, 2A max.