Is the Polivoks back? This video suggests that it is...

It looks like one of the most popular Russian synths of all time is back, with a video of a new desktop Polivoks synth recently emerging.

In the video we see Alex Pleninger using one of the first units from what's apparently a run of brand new Polivoks desktop synths that look to have been in development for a good while now.

However, there is little more information than that at this stage. Except that these are approved clones by Alex and not manufactured by the Formant Radio Factory, the original maker of the Polivoks.