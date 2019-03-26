Impeach The President: win Tracklib’s beat battle and you could sample the funk classic for free

Released in 1973, The Honey Drippers’ Impeach The President is not only a funk classic, but also one of the most sampled tracks of all time. What’s more, it’s one of the most popular songs on Tracklib, the site that enable you to discover, sample and license original recordings.

Now Tracklib is offering you the chance to download Impeach The President for free so that you can sample it, create a track, and enter its latest beat battle contest. This will be judged by Grammy-winning producer Drumma Boy, with the winner being granted a Sample License for Impeach The President worth $2,500. This will enable them to monetise their work, though they’ll still have to share any revenue with the original rights holders.

Don't miss The 10 greatest drum breaks of all time and where to hear them

Of course, the timing of the contest isn’t entirely coincidental. Originally released as a protest song during the Watergate scandal, Impeach The President has cultural resonance once again thanks to the anti-Trump protest movement in the US. In the video above, you can see members of the Tracklib taking to the streets of New York to publicise their beat-based battle.

You have until the end of March to enter the contest; if you want to be in with a chance of winning, you need to upload your track to Instagram (or another social channel) with the appropriate tags. You’ll also need to tag at least two friends in your post.

Find out more and read the full terms and conditions on the Tracklib website.