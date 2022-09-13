IKEA and Swedish House Mafia reveal a reworked KALLAX storage unit designed for DJing

Having previously teased a music production desk, an armchair and a turntable, IKEA and Swedish House Mafia have now unveiled more of the products that will be included in their forthcoming OBEGRÄNSAD collection.

One of these is a reworked version of the KALLAX shelving unit, a product that’s been a firm favourite among music fans for years. With its cubic design, it’s always been perfect for storing vinyl, but having seen DJs and producers using the KALLAX as a stand during live streamed lockdown performances from home, IKEA and Swedish House Mafia have given it a tweak.

“Many aspire to be a DJ, but not everybody has the opportunity to perform in front of a big crowd”, says James Futcher, Creative Leader at IKEA. “We learned a lot from Swedish House Mafia about the setups needed to make music. During the pandemic, we also started seeing people live stream DJ sets from their homes and studios using KALLAX as their stage. And we thought, ‘there’s a fun opportunity to do a small update of an iconic product for a collaboration around making and listening to music’.”

The ‘remixed’ KALLAX has the same sized cubes as the standard model, but has been adjusted in height (to make it more comfortable to stand at, presumably) and has an added console storage section at the top that’s designed to house some of your gear. Your decks, synths, controllers and speakers can then sit on the top.

It transpires that Swedish House Mafia have a long-term connection not only to the KALLAX, but also to other pieces of IKEA furniture, which the trio say they used in their home studios when they were just starting out.

“We used IKEA furniture to accommodate our teenage lives as creatives, so the purpose of the collaboration was formed around our own journey”, says Axwell.

Sebastian Ingrosso adds: “We’ve made pieces we wish existed when we used to build our own vinyl stands, working desks, synth stands.”

Back in the day, the trio’s studio was centred around an IKEA office desk - this inspired the design of the new OBEGRÄNSAD desk with speaker stands - with KALLAX storage units either side to create “a golden triangle of sound”.

“We used KALLAX as vinyl stands and vinyl storage,” says SHM’s Steve Angello. “We had amps and other outboard equipment racked up in the shelving units, and basically surrounded ourselves with vinyl, samplers, synths, and equipment.”

The OBEGRÄNSAD is set for a worldwide launch in October. Other products confirmed for the range include: an LED floor; wall and work lamps; a clock; stands for laptops, tablets, speakers and records; accessory, record and laptop bags; a rug; slippers in two sizes; a throw; and a cushion cover.