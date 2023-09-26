IK Multimedia is teasing something new, and our guess is that it’s a MODO Piano plugin

Having previously applied its modelling skills to the drums and bass guitar, it looks like IK Multimedia may be on the cusp of adding to its MODO range with a new piano plugin.

The cinematic teaser video that’s appeared on the company’s website features a sparse but atmospheric piano soundtrack and images of a concert hall, an icy landscape and a desert. As the camera pans over the sandy dunes as the teaser draws to a close we get a look at what looks very much like a grand piano lid and a set of piano strings.

The whole thing screams ‘piano’, basically - so much so that, if this isn’t a piano-related plugin of some sort, IK really needs to rethink its teasing strategy. Whether the sole focus will be on an acoustic grand or we'll get other keyboard instruments as well remains to be seen.

We’ll bring you more details when we have them.