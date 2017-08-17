IK Multimedia is readying an “all-in-one music production station”

IK Multimedia is indulging in a bit of video teasing, previewing an “all-in-one music production station that goes anywhere you want" and brings “a whole new meaning to plug and play”.

That could mean quite a lot of different things, but the images in the video suggest some kind of hardware - possibly a portable controller with built-in I/O. This would make sense, given IK’s existing product line; we suspect that an iOS app or two might be involved as well.

The official announcement, whatever it is, will be made on 24 August - we’ll see you back here in a week with all the details.