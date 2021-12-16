IK Multimedia unveils brand new Amplitube Mesa/Boogie 2 collection

No amp-modelling software is complete without the inclusion of Mesa/Boogie models, and IK Multimedia’s previous collaboration with the revered amp brand is amongst some of the best software approximations available. But now, IK has gone one further, with its all-new Mesa/Boogie 2 models for Amplitube 5.

Featuring a four-amp and five-cab line-up, there’s vintage to high-gain tones on offer from the amp models, in the form of Mesa/Boogie's California Tweed, Mark V, Triple Crown and the much-coveted Mark IIC+

As well as this, you get five modelled Mesa/Boogie cabinets from the California Tweed and RoadKing ranges, offered in 1x12” - 4x12” configurations, and loaded with Jensen Blackbirds or Celestion V30 speakers. Plus, IK has included its American J40 and American J100 speakers, which can be dropped into any of the virtual cabs.

Each amp and speaker model has been given the Amplitube 5 treatment with DIM and VIR (Volumetric Impulse Response) technology to bring you a collection that IK Multimedia says “sound, look and respond just like their hardware counterparts”. They’ve even gone as far as having Mesa/Boogie’s R&D team approve them.

The new line-up is available for Amplitube on your Mac or PC. Don’t have a copy? No problem, as IK Multimedia’s Custom Shop is free, and enables you to make additional purchases meaning that you can own the Mesa/Boogie pack without having to shell out for the full version of Amplitube.

The IK Multimedia Mesa/Boogie 2 pack costs €99.99, and can be purchased alongside the original Mesa/Boogie expansion as a bundle. Here’s the full breakdown from IK Multimedia of what’s included.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

MESA/Boogie® California Tweed™

MESA's California Tweed Series was 50 years in the making and designed to reinvent "vintage" tone. This new single channel, "old school" amp aims at all sounds Americana. IK's model is equipped with all the same features as the physical product including MESA's Incremental multi-watt power amp with Duo-Class and Dyna-Watt technologies, which provide 5 power, 2 operating-classes and 3 wiring configurations.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

MESA/Boogie® Triple Crown TC-100™ head

An amazing do-it-all amp, the TC-100's all-tube amplifier features a multi-soak attenuator with 5 power options to tame its punch and aggressive performance perfectly. Three channels offer a choice of pristine Clean, aggressive Crunch, all the way up to massive Gain and each channel is fitted with a voicing switch; DRIVE in Channel 1, TIGHT in Channels 2 and 3.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

MESA/Boogie® Mark Five™

The MARK V is really a collection of amplifiers. From the original MARK I that introduced the world to high-gain with its cascading preamp, to the Mark II - the world's first high-gain, dual-mode channel switching amplifier and its later siblings that introduced Simul-Class power. From the MARK III that ushered in the era of 3-channel footswitching performance, to the MARK IV that gave all this power individual control, the MARK V is the embodiment of the last 40 years of MESA guitar amp history.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

MESA/Boogie® Mark 2C+™

The legendary amp of so many recording artists and one of MESA's most coveted models, the Mark IIC+ was the last of the Mark II series. The ground-breaking amp features a more sensitive lead channel, which incorporates a dual cascading drive stage. The IIC+ also features a pull Deep Bass booster and other enigmatic features that earned the legendary head its "+" rating for sounding so fantastic.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Cabinets

• 1x12 California Tweed

• 2x12 California Tweed

• 2x12 RoadKing

• 4x12 RoadKing Black

• 4x12 RoadKing Vintage