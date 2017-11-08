If you need drums to jam to, BeatsBot can create them on your iOS device

Neyrinck’s BeatsBot is a new iOS drum machine that’s designed for instrumentalists who want to create drum grooves that they can jam along to.

Featuring a supposedly simple but powerful interface, this presents you with a selection of songs and beats in different genres. Once yo’ve found a pattern that you like, you can loop it up and start playing along to it.

If you want to create a longer drum part you can switch to Song Mode. You can edit preset songs or create your own from scratch, and these can be shared or exported as WAV files. There are pads for recording beats live, and a note editor that can be used to refine them.

BeatsBot supports MIDI foot controllers for hands-free operation, and you can sync it to other apps via Ableton Link.

BeatsBot is available now via the Apple App Store priced at £4.99/$4.99.