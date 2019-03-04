Iconic TB-303 synth is now available on Roland Cloud

Roland has announced the addition of the TB-303 to its ranks of software recreations within the Legendary series on Roland Cloud.

The news just so happened to fall on 303-day, and the Japanese giant kicked off proceedings with a mini-documentary, featuring DJ Pierre of acid house-pioneers Phuture.

Read more: Roland TB-303 Software Bass Line

This new softsynth iteration of the TB-303 utilises the same ACB technology as its hardware synth sibling, the TB-03 , and you’re able to store 64 patterns and 64 patches per bank, while eight variations of a pattern are still accessible on the faceplate.

Not content with being a straight-up recreation of the acid-line dribbling synth, there is a new hidden panel, which unlocks a variety of new tone-tweaking features, including new VCF trim, Vintage Condition, and Master Tune knobs. These are joined by onboard effects, such as distortion and delay with tempo-sync.

You can get hold of the TB-303 by subscribing to the Roland Cloud service from $19.95/£18.50/€21.00 per month. More information can be found on the Roland website.

New key features