Ibanez, Laney and Digbeth all sign up for The Guitar Showcase 2021

Ibanez and Laney are the latest big gear beasts to be confirmed ahead of The Guitar Showcase 2021, joining the likes of Gibson, Fender, Yamaha and more at our massive virtual gear and player fest, taking place later this month.

(Image credit: Future)

Here on MusicRadar on 24 and 25 September we'll be featuring a host of great new gear from the giants above, and a range of the hottest artists around. In addition to these huge names in the world of gear, we've already unveiled the first of many artists who are taking part to share insight and tips.

(Image credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Def Leppard icon Phil Collen will talk about his Jackson signature models and more, while we'll also be catching up with Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder to talk Yamaha Pacificas and recording the band's new double album opus.

(Image credit: Yamaha )

There's a lot more to be announced in the run-up to the show so look out for more updates soon.