"I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really" – Mark Knopfler announces all-star charity band with over 60 members with Gilmour, Ringo, Jeff Beck, Sting, Clapton and Brian May all onboard

As promised at his recent guitar auction extravaganza, Mark Knopfler has assembled a group of 54 musical greats in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust. The roll-call reads like a who's who of rock and has David Gilmour, Sting Sheryl Crow, Eric Clapton, Slash, Ringo Starr, Steve Cropper, Duane Eddy, Steve Vai, Sheryl Crow, Sam Fender, Nile Rodgers, Peter Townshend, Hank Marvin, Tony Iommi, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Armatrading amongst the cast of stellar names.

They've recorded a new version of Knopfler's 1983 solo soundtrack instrumental Going Home: Theme From Local Hero and Peter Blake has designed a special Sgt Pepper-style cover for the charity single.

The single will also mark the final recording made by the late Jeff Beck. The musicians are billing themselves as Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes with some exceptions – Ringo Starr and his son Zack Starkey (The Who) are on drums. Sting plays bass and Roger Daltrey is on harmonica. The song was produced by former Dire Straits keyboardist, Guy Fletcher.

Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding

“What I really want to do, more than anything else, is just to thank each and every one for this sterling response,” Knopfler said in a statement. “I really had no idea that it was going to be like this. It hit Guy and I quite early on that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in. Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp. And that first Pete power chord…man, I tell you — we were in that territory, and it was just fantastic.

"And it went on from there. Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another. Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point.”

The new version of the song was recorded at West London’s British Grove Studios and we were surprised to discover most of the artists tracked in person there. Pete Townshend, Eric Clapton, and Albert Lee were the first with only a few artists submitting their parts remotely.

The full list of musicians appearing on the song is reportedly as follows:

Joan Armatrading

Richard Bennett

Joe Bonamassa

Joe Brown

James Burton

Jonathan Cain

Paul Carrack

Ry Cooder

Jim Cox

Steve Cropper

Sheryl Crow

Danny Cummings

Duane Eddy

Sam Fender

Peter Frampton

Audley Freed

Vince Gill

Buddy Guy

Keiji Haino

John Jorgenson

Sonny Landreth

Albert Lee

Greg Leisz

Alex Lifeson

Steve Lukather

Phil Manzanera

Dave Mason

Hank Marvin

Robbie McIntosh

John McLaughlin

Tom Morello, Rick Neilsen

Orianthi

Brad Paisley

Mike Rutherford

Joe Satriani

John Sebastian

Connor Selby

Slash

Andy Taylor

Susan Tedeschi

Derek Trucks

Ian Thomas

Keith Urban

Steve Vai

Waddy Wachtel

Joe Louis Walker

Joe Walsh

Glenn Worf

Zucchero

The song will be released on 15 March and you can preorder it here.