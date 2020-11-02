House: Mark I is an affordable iOS electric piano plugin that you’ll feel good about buying

There are potentially a couple of reasons for feeling good about purchasing House: Mark I, a new iOS electric piano plugin. Created by producers Henny Tha Bizness and Kennard Garrett, not only does it promise a pro-quality sound, but proceeds from sales will benefit the Music Unit of the Creative and Performing Arts Division at Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA.

The app was created at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center and used as a platform to teach students there how to code. It’s based on AudioKit’s free open-source template, which anyone can use to create standalone iOS apps and AUv3 plugins.

House: Mark I has a simple interface and offers four velocity layers. What’s more, it’s been kept under 150MB in size, so won’t take up too much of your precious storage space.

Find out more in the video above and on the AudioKit Pro website. House: Mark I is available now for the introductory price of $3.99 (regular price will be $14.99).