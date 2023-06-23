HoRNet’s Cassette644 plugin harks back to the hissy days of 4-track home recording

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

A new way to make your musical life a little more lo-fi

HoRNet Cassette644
(Image credit: HoRNet Plugins)

Whether you look back happily on the days when you recorded on a 4-track cassette machine or simply want to find out why they’re so fondly remembered, HoRNet’s Cassette644 plugin might help you to scratch that nostalgic/curious itch.

This promises to emulate the sonic characteristics of three classic cassette tapes - Type I (Normal), Type II (Chrome), and Type IV (Metal) - each of which sounds slightly different. All are designed to give your music a splash of lo-fi goodness.

We’re promised realistic hiss emulation, a three-band EQ for precise tone shaping, variable tape speed control and versatile routing options. You can link multiple instances for that authentic multitrack experience, and there are built-in VU monitors for visual monitoring.

And the good news is that, because it’s all virtual, this tape will never get chewed up.

Cassette644 runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and costs €17. Find out more on the HoRNet website. 

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info