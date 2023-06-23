HoRNet’s Cassette644 plugin harks back to the hissy days of 4-track home recording

Whether you look back happily on the days when you recorded on a 4-track cassette machine or simply want to find out why they’re so fondly remembered, HoRNet’s Cassette644 plugin might help you to scratch that nostalgic/curious itch.

This promises to emulate the sonic characteristics of three classic cassette tapes - Type I (Normal), Type II (Chrome), and Type IV (Metal) - each of which sounds slightly different. All are designed to give your music a splash of lo-fi goodness.

We’re promised realistic hiss emulation, a three-band EQ for precise tone shaping, variable tape speed control and versatile routing options. You can link multiple instances for that authentic multitrack experience, and there are built-in VU monitors for visual monitoring.

And the good news is that, because it’s all virtual, this tape will never get chewed up.