Here's how you can get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $/£0.99

Chances are you’re going to be spending a lot of time at home over the next few months, so you’ll be looking for ways to pass the time.

May we suggest then, that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you take a look at Amazon Music Unlimited, as you can currently sign up for 4 months of listening for just $/£0.99.

For less than a dollar/pound, you can listen to all the music you like - this subscription offer is going to see you through Christmas and well beyond. If you do venture outside, you’ll be pleased to know that you can also listen offline with unlimited track skips, and all without any adverts to spoil the flow.

To reiterate, this offer is only to Amazon Prime members who are new to Amazon Music Unlimited (you can’t take advantage if you’re currently on a free trial or you’re a paying Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber).

With all the best Prime Day music deals still to come, though, having a Prime subscription could pay serious dividends over the next few weeks, so if you’re not a member, it’s a good time to sign up.

For US users

For UK users