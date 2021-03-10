Here are the top 10 new features in PreSonus’s Studio One 5.2 DAW update

PreSonus has introduced PreSonus Studio One 5.2, the second significant update to version 5 of its DAW . This contains more than 30 features and improvements; if you want the quick highlights reel, check out the video above.

Digging down a little, PreSonus is particularly keen to talk about Sound Variations, which are powered by a mapping editor that enables you to manage complex articulation maps. The Score View has been enhanced, too, with the addition of support for drum notation and tablature.

Elsewhere, Studio One’s Arranger Track has been added to the Show Page, which enables you to perform your productions live. This means that you can experiment with your arrangements on the fly. A forthcoming update to Studio One Remote, meanwhile, will enable you to use a mobile device as the master controller for your live performance.

There are plenty of other tweaks, and Studio One is now officially supported on Apple silicon Macs in Rosetta 2 compatibility mode.