Harmony unveils 6 Series tube combos: watch Yvette Young put one through its paces with a stunning solo performance

Harmony has expanded its lineup of vintage-inspired guitar amps with the all-tube 6 Series combos. There are three sizes in the range, each featuring onboard attenuation, Italian-made Jensen speakers and a footswitchable gain boost.

The H650 is the largest in the series, with a stage-ready 50W driving a 12" Jensen Tornado Stealth speaker. The H620 is a 20W combo with a 12" Jensen Falcon speaker. And the smallest in the series, the H605 is destined to be a tube amp that's perfectly sized for the house, with 5W driving a 8" Jensen P8R.

The 6 Series might look like it was designed in the early 60s, with its cream grille clothe, blue Tolex covering, vintage cream knobs with metal inserts on a silver control panel, but these amps are packed with modern features. Onboard power scaling might just be the most practical, with each of the amps switchable down to 1W, 0.1W and 0W for silent recording.

The H650 and H620 have controls for Master, Presence, Tremolo Speed, Tremolo Depth, Reverb, Treble, Mid, Bass and Gain – the latter having a push-pull function to activate a boost. And the H605's control panel is similarly laid out, albeit without tremolo.

You'll find analog spring reverb on all three 6 Series amplifiers, while the 20W and 50W models have onboard tremolo, too. All come equipped with a pair of speaker outputs, a line out and an effects loop.

Many of the features here are footswitchable. The H620 and H650 have a footswitchable boost, tremolo, effects loop and reverb, while the H605 – which doesn't come with tremolo – has a footswitchable boost, effects loop and reverb.

(Image credit: Harmony)

Under the hood, the H650 has a quartet of 12AX7s in the preamp and a pair of 6L6GC power tubes. The H620 has a three 12AX7s and 6L6GCs while the H605 has a single 6L6GC power tube and a pair of 12AX7s in the preamp.

The prices for these are pretty reasonable, with the H650 going for $999, the H620 priced $649, and the H605 available for $549. They are only available in the US at present, but with the expectation that they will be rolled out to Harmony dealers worldwide as soon as possible.

Harmony recently revamped its Silhouette electric guitar range with a Bigsby vibrato, offering the super-cool offset in Slate, Burgundy and Space Black finishes. And this 6 Series looks like another smart addition to the US brand's lineup.

Best of all, though, Harmony enlisted the help of Vanessa 'VAVÀ' Wheeler to talk through the 6 Series features, and Covet's Yvette Young, who performs a typically mesmeric solo performance on an H650, showcasing in the process not only how good it sounds, but how well it takes pedals, too. Check out her demo above.