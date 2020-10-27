Harley Benton's CG-45E is a stunning grand concert electro-acoustic that costs under £100

Harley Benton has unveiled the CG-45E, an all-sapele acoustic guitar with an onboard preamp, gold tuners and pearloid buttons, abalone rosette and cream body binding, and it costs less than 100 bucks.

It's really quite remarkable. Harley Benton is making a real play for the sub-£100 market, having launched the metal-friendly T-style TE-20HH SBK electric just last week. And at first blush, the CG-45E sure looks the part.

With sapele up top and on the back and sides, expect it to sound much like an all-mahogany build – indeed, Harley Benton bills it as one – and with dimensions more compact than a dreadnought, we'd wager that this will have a little more presence in the upper-mids, perfect for fingerstyle.

That's what Harley Benton have been going for. While some players might find a 43mm nut width a little cramped, it should be just right for young players learning the instrument.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

And there is more: the CG-45E is equipped with an onboard preamp and four-band EQ, meaning as soon as you learn yourself three chords you can hit the high street and busk.

Under the hood you've got a fairly typical X-bracing pattern and dovetail construction. The fingerboard and bridge is made of roseacre, which is a thermally treated maple that you will typically see used as a stand-in for rosewood, just as it is here.

The fingerboard has 20 frets and dot inlay, and the CG-45E has a 25.59" scale. You can choose from Natural Satin or Vintage Burst finishes.

The Harley Benton CG-45E is available via Thomman and is priced £83 / $91 / €91.

See Harley Benton for more details.