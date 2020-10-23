Harley Benton embraces the dark side with its new TE-20HH SBK guitar

Harley Benton know how to tempt us – a sleek black HH T-style electric guitar with red tortoiseshell pickguard? Yes please!

The TE-20HH SBK is so hot off the production line we don't even have a price confirmed yet but it already looks like the perfect partner to the recent TB-70 SBK bass. Let's look at the specs on this dark knight.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

This new model takes the popular TE series into the darker realms with an aesthetic that looks suitable for the heavy side of guitar, but why limit ourselves? Especially as Harley Benton are pitching a lightweight basswood body here. And who doesn't love a light t-style guitar?

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

A black satin finish, dark roseacer fingerboard and black hardware and pair of a simple but powerful aesthetic. Pickups are a pair of Roswell humbuckers and we've been impressed by the versatility from the Thomann brand of pups that we've tried so far. But Harley Benton guitar prices tend to be so reasonable a pickup upgrade is always a tempting option if you want to hone in on specific tonality.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Fingerboard radius is 12-inches and maple neck is a "modern C-shape" with SLX TE bridge and tuners.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

For updates head over to harleybenton.com and thomann.de