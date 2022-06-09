Harley Benton releases the DNAfx GiT Mobile headphone amp, and it looks very familiar

Harley Benton has announced the release of its new DNAfx GiT Mobile headphone practice amp (opens in new tab), with more than a slight resemblance to Fender’s Mustang Micro (opens in new tab) which was previously announced as Reverb's best-selling guitar amp of 2021 (opens in new tab).

Boasting 14 amp models taken directly from Harley Benton’s DNAfx GiT Pro (opens in new tab) - ranging from clean to high-gain - the Mobile also includes 14 digital effects covering reverbs, delays and modulation.

Plus there’s a USB C port which can allow the GiTfx Mobile to become your guitar audio interface (opens in new tab), as well as Bluetooth connectivity and a standard 3.5mm headphone output.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

As you might expect, the DNAfx GiT Mobile features an integrated folding jack plug, with a master volume control mounted on the front of the unit. To the side are the controls for amp/FX/tone selection as well as navigation.

Harley Benton says that the DNAfx GiT Mobile can run for up to five hours thanks to the internal, rechargeable lithium ion battery which has a charging time of two hours.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Mobile is available now (opens in new tab), priced at £50/€58.50/$62.67