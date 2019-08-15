HANDS-ON MIDI – Get more from your controllers with Computer Music issue 273, out now

Get this issue now

HANDS-ON MIDI

Once upon a time, a MIDI controller was just that – it sent MIDI messages. But in 2019, the world of MIDI controllers is more advanced than ever before, with multiple manufacturers competing to be the next best thing for your workflow and your music. But in the rush to make everything simpler, the landscape has become more complicated than ever before.

But have no fear – we’re here to shed light on systems like Komplete Kontrol’s patch previews and scale modes, Novation SL’s sequencing and zones, Ableton Push 2’s deep Live integration, and MIDI Polyphonic Expression.

In this 18-page feature, we cover…

Using Novations’s SL MkIII and its sequencer

Integrating the SL MkIII controller with your DAW and external hardware

Loading NKS-ready presets in Native Instruments’ Komplete Kontrol

Getting to grips with Komplete Kontrol’s Browser and Scale modes

Building a track hands-on using NI’s Maschine hardware

Integrating Ableton Push 2 with Live 10.1

Making best use of your MIDI Controller’s drum pads when combined with software

Using new-generation MPE instruments and software for best results

Integrating Roli’s Seaboard Block with ‘polyphonic-expressive’ software instruments

And more!

Watch one of this feature’s six videos below to get a deeper look.

EXCLUSIVE FREE PLUGIN – Outlaw CM

When working with dynamically inconsistent signals such as vocal or guitar recordings, careful volume automation (also known as ‘riding the fader’) is the most transparent and precise way to tame peaks and even out levels. Using its intelligent algorithms and analysis of your audio, Outlaw CM does it all for you.

Outlaw CM (VST/AU/AAX) was built especially for CM by the folks at WA Production, and you get get your copy simply by owning CM issue 273. Find out more in the mag or on our Outlaw CM page, and check out the video below to find out more about this exclusive plugin effect.

PRODUCER MASTERCLASS: Metrik



Tom Mundell, aka Metrik, has been a name on the UK drum ’n’ bass scene for over a decade, with an extensive list of single and EP releases on Viper and Hospital, as well as remixes of tracks by the likes of Eric Prydz, Swedish House Mafia, Gorgon City and Sub Focus. As soon as Tom became available, we threw the cameras in the back of the CM pickup truck and put pedal to the metal to gun it down to his studio, in order to film him at work.

In this issue’s Producer Masterclass video, you’ll see Metrik deconstruct his tune Hackers, explaining the track from its creative conception, through adding drums, creating guitar-style synth lines, adding vocals, and mixing.

Check out part one of this video below, and access to the rest of it only with your copy of CM273.

NOTE: The video file isn't available with the magazine due to licensing reasons, but it can be streamed via a link in the print or digital issue (all formats).

FREE SAMPLES – FM Toolkit

Can’t get your head around the complex world of FM synthesis? There’s no need with this issue’s free bank of growly, raspy, glassy sometimes dissonant FM samples. In this collection, across 543 exclusive samples you’ll get FM-based loops, one-shots and FX, as well as multisample collections to boot.

There’s Korg-Volca-FM-sourced samples, duffing FM percussion hits, signature MF piano chord hits, as well as loads of spot FX and other frequency-modulation-tinged loops as well. You can grab these samples only with your copy of CM273, along with an extra pack of Loopmasters tune-fodder.

The CM Guide to Massive X

Native Instruments’ sequel to their own gamechanging supersynth, Massive X is 2019’s answer to 2007’s original instrument, and is billed as a complete re-imagining rather than a second instalment. With the original Massive having changed the face of music and spawned genres and staple sounds all of its own – with not even a hint of hyperbole – it’s time to all get started learning the ropes of the its successor… and we’re leading the way in helping you do so!

In this guide, we’ll take you on a patch-building masterclass, from setting up basic presets and learning how Massive X’s playback modes work, and building staple sounds like an FM bass and a pumping riser, we’ll show you how to get started on your Massive X journey into sound design.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

Interview: Heaven 17 – the synthpop icons talk music’s past, present and future

Arturia V Collection Power Guide – Learn the new instruments in version 7

Massive X: The CM Review

Blast From The Past: Elektron Machinedrum SPS-1

This month’s top free plugin releases

Music theory: revoicing major chords

Expert reviews: u-he Hive 2, Future Audio Workshop SubLab, Output Portal and more

