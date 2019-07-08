Hands-on demo: Is the Elektron Model:Samples enough, or should you save up for a Digitakt?

Simon Arblaster and Future Music editor, Si Truss, squeeze back into the MusicRadar studio for another hands-on demo. On the test bench this time is Elektron’s entry-level sampler, the Model:Samples.

The duo ask one of the more pressing questions in recent times, does the Model:Samples have enough power to sate your sampling needs, or should you be saving those extra pennies and hold out for a Digitakt instead?

Obviously, it’s not a clear-cut answer and it all depends on your sampling aspirations, but there are a few things you may want to consider before taking the plunge.