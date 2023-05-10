Hand-select your very own bundle of T-RackS plugins for as low as €49.99 courtesy of IK Multimedia

By Daryl Robertson
Seriously improve your mixing game and score a slew of plugin essentials with IK Multimedia’s impressive T-RackS bundle offer

Are your mixes sounding a little flat? Is your latest track missing the polish and pizzazz of those professional radio bangers? Well, IK Multimedia may have the deal for you. For a limited time, IK Multimedia is offering budding producers and recording artists the ability to choose their own bundle of T-RackS 5 studio processors (opens in new tab). Better yet, the more plugins you add to your collection, the more you save!

Whether you’re looking to mix or master your songs, T-RackS 5 is the ideal option. Beloved for its insane versatility, this series of plugins has every sonic possibility covered. With recreations of iconic vintage compressors, powerful EQ plugins, mind-blowing reverb, and warm tape machine emulators, you’ll gain the ability to transform your mixes completely. 

As we said above, the more plugins you add to your bundle, the more money you save. If you are looking to add the essentials to your setup, then you can have your choice of 5 plugins for €49.99. If you require a little more, then 10 plugins will set you back €79.99, 20 plugins will cost you €119.99 and the 30 plugin bundle is €149.99. Of course, if you want to grab the entire T-RackS 5 suite, then you can score all 53 plugins for only €199.99. 

To redeem your plugins, simply purchase and register the bundle of your choice, and then you can choose your favourite T-RackS plugins. Once you’ve selected your processors, head to the IK Product Manager to install your new plugins. You can read more about the process on the IK Multimedia website (opens in new tab).  

