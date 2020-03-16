Guns N' Roses's Mexico City festival show goes ahead – but fans' temperatures are taken on the door

Though concerts, festivals and trade shows are being postponed and cancelled all over the world right now in the wake of Coronavirus, one of the biggest cities on the planet forged ahead with its Vive Latino festival and Guns N' Roses as headliner. But precautions were certainly taken.

Despite a round a dozen acts pulling out of the two-day 70,000-person festival at the beginning of the weekend, Axl, Slash and the gang delivered a 22-song set, and even dusted down Use Your Illusion II's So Fine for the occasion.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty)

How fine the decision to go ahead with the whole event was is open to debate, but according to the Associated Press, every person attending Vive Latino had their temperatures checked for signs of fever.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum defended the move to go ahead with festival, stating; "Vive Latino will take place this weekend and some other activities, that were planned, that don't have economic impact, those will be postponed,

"Why is Vive Latino continuing? Because we're still in Phase 1. So suspending mass events is not necessary. However, activities that have no impact, it's better to postpone those."

However, other planned South American Guns N' Roses shows in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia have now been rescheduled for November and December. The band's May UK dates in London are still going ahead at time of writing.

Check gunsnroses.com for updates