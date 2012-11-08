Win tickets to the Little Noise Sessions

We've a pair of tickets to the exclusive sessions up for grabs...

'Coveted' doesn't begin to describe tickets to Mencap's Little Noise Sessions. Guitarist Magazine and MusicRadar have teamed up with Larrivée Guitars and UK distributor Sound Technology Ltd, to bring you a fantastic prize of a pair of VIP tickets to the extraordinary Little Noise Sessions in London this month.

Little Noise Sessions is a series of acoustic concerts held annually in London. Respected radio and TV presenter Jo Whiley curates the event, and proceeds go to the charity, Mencap. First held at the beautiful Union Chapel in London's Islington, a Little Noise Session gig typically delivers not only established headline acts, but also the bands of the moment and the stars of tomorrow - back in 2006, for example, Jamie T and Bat For Lashes appeared supporting Guillemots and Amy Winehouse respectively, whereas the following year saw Katy Perry appearing before James Morrison's closing slot.

Elbow were among the artists who played at the Little Noise Sessions last year

The event also has a habit of delivering special guests - who remain unannounced until stepping on stage - which in past years have included Bono, The Edge, and The Killers. This year also looks set to enjoy its share of surprise guests, too.

Little Noise Sessions 2012

Venue: St-John-at-Hackney, London

19 Nov: Gary Barlow | plus guests

20 Nov: Olly Murs | plus guests

21 Nov: Richard Hawley | First Aid Kit | King Charles

23 Nov: The Maccabees | Jamie N Commons | plus guests

24 Nov: Noah and the Whale | Villagers | Daughter | Lucy Rose

25 Nov: Amy Macdonald | plus guests

Jean Larrivée's guitars will be auctioned off at the end of the Little Noise Sessions

Larrivée Guitars and Sound Technology Ltd are proud to be a Mencap Music Little Noise Sessions 2012 sponsor. This year's association marks the esteemed guitar maker's continued commitment - Larrivée first teamed with Little Noise Sessions in 2008 - to the annual event. Larrivée instruments will be available to performers throughout the week-long run, and in the days following the closing gig, the guitars will be auctioned off in aid of Mencap.

This fantastic prize is a pair of VIP tickets to a night of your choice.

How to enter

To enter just head to the Little Noise Sessions competition page and answer the question below correctly.

Larrivée's Guitarist Choice winning -02 Series are manufactured in what country (take a look here for a clue)

a) Canada

b) China

c) Belgium

Visit Mencap's Little Noise Sessions and Larrivée Guitars (also on Facebook ) for more information.