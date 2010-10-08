Win the chance to soundcheck with Alter Bridge!

Would you like to win the chance to meet Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti and the rest of the Alter Bridge gang? How about joining them onstage and playing along with the band during soundcheck on their upcoming UK tour?

Not bad, huh? In conjunction with our friends at Roadrunner UK and our sister magazine titles Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Rhythm, we've put together this amazing competition for Alter Bridge fans.

It could not be simpler to enter - just answer the ridiculously easy question, select your instrument of choice and fill in all your details here - including your choice of show from Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, London, Southampton, Birmingham or Bristol.

So, what are you waiting for? Enter the competition here.