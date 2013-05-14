Win passes to the Edinburgh Guitar & Music Festival!

Bag yourself free entry to three says of Scottish musical wonderment

We've teamed up with the folks behind the mighty Edinburgh Guitar & Music Festival to give you the chance to win a truly amazing prize - a family pass to the forthcoming Scottish musical extravaganza.

We've got four family passes - which allow entrance for two adults and two children and are worth £375 each - up for grabs. Taking place from Saturday 25 to Monday 27 May at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh, the Festival has a truly packed schedule pefect for guitarists of all stripes.

Artists including Sandi Thiom, Jan Akkerman, John Doan, John Etheridge, Eric Faulkner and Donnie Munro (plus plenty more besides, check out the full line-up) will be performing live, and there are over 20 seminars for guitarists taking place on topics such as fingerstyle, guitar looping, slide guitar and the mechanics of metal.

Rockschool wil be running a series of masterclasses and band workshops over the course of the weekend, and Fender demonstrator Damon Chivers will be there to present a Fender Classic Tones And Techniques Clinic.

There's much more, including a trade exhibition, music business panels, multiple stages and an outdoor area where folks will be playing guitar in fancy dress. For the full packed program of activities, visits the official Edinburgh Guitar & Music Festival website.

To win one of four Family Passports for the festival, all you need to do is enter your details and answer the question below:

Who is headlining the Baron Suite on Saturday 25 May at the Edinburgh Guitar & Music Festival?

1) Applebeggars

2) Sandy Thom

3) Kaz Simmons

The competition is open to the UK only, and will close on Tuesday 21 May. Good luck!