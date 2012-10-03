More

Win Korg Pitchblack Poly Polyphonic Tuner!

By

We've got five up for grabs...

Are you forever out of tune? Fear not, for we've teamed up with the good people at Korg to give you a chance to win one of their Pitchblack Poly Polyphonic guitar tuners.

All you need to do is head over to the competition page, answer a ridiculously easy question, and you'll be in with a chance to win one of five shiny new tuners we've got waiting here for the lucky winners.

The Pitchblack is a pretty impressive little black box, featuring as it does high precision polyphonic tuning, a display that gives you the status of all strings at once, a "String Seeker" system which automatically switches the display to the string being tuned, a double meter for high visibility, and compatibility with guitars and basses.

For more information about the Pitchblack Poly Polyphonic tuner, visit Korg.