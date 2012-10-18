Win Korg CA1 Chromatic Tuner!

Where would we be without guitar tuners? In an out-of-tune hell, that's where. Korg understand only too well that a handy, versatile tuner is top of any self-respecting musician's wish list, so they've got together with MusicRadar to offer you the chance to win one of five Korg CA1 Chromatic Tuners.

It's pocket sized, has a huge range of pitch detection, over 100 hours of battery life and is the answer to every tuning conundrum you've ever likely to come across.

To enter our competition, simply click through to our competition page, answer a multiple choice question, and cross your fingers!

For more information on the CA1, visit the official Korg website.