Win a weekend masterclass at AIR Studios!

Fancy a weekend at AIR Studios (Lyndhurst) learning all about recording guitars? Want to meet famous producers and guitarists?

We have two places to give away on this unique course - worth £450 each!

Closing date: Friday 18 November - so enter now.

AIR Studios, the historic recording institution is opening its doors for a Guitar Recording masterclass, November 26 & 27 2011.It will be presented by world-renowned producer Tony Platt (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, AC/DC), Air Studios engineer Rupert Coulson (The Rolling Stones, William Orbit, Oasis) and guest lecturer professor Dave Fisher, former director of Tonmeister Studies in music and sound recording and the University Of Surrey.

The weekend course will feature performances, demonstrations and Q and A sessions with thee legendary guitarists: Phil Manzanera, Elliot Randall and Leo Abrahams.

The guitar recording masterclass is designed for guitarists and those with an interest in sound recording or music production. It's suitable for anyone who wants to gain a thorough insight into the techniques, skills and processes required to obtain professional, studio-quality guitar recordings and will cover electric, acoustic, classical and bass guitar recording techniques.

Each attendee will also receive a very cool goody bag and commemorative photograph, plus entry into a daily prize draw for some amazing prizes, including:

Paul Reed Smith SE Custom 24 guitar

Hughes & Kettner Tubemeister guitar amp

A copy of Avid's Eleven plug-in for Pro Tools

Several microphones from sE Electronics

B+W AIR Zeppelin iPod dock

A copy of Celemony's Melodyne software

If you'd like to book a place, or for more information, visit: www.airstudiotraining.com

Terms & Conditions

The winners must be over 16 year old and must be able to make their own travel and accommodation arrangements to attend the event. Breakfast, lunch and light refreshments will be provided each day. AIR Studios (Lyndhurst) is not liable for any expenses, losses or damage arising out of the event or its cancellation. AIR Studios (Lyndhurst) reserves the right to cancel the event at any stage. For full terms and conditions please visit www.airstudiotraining.com and click on 'Terms and Conditions'