WIN! A signed Fender Jim Root Telecaster in association with FRET12

If you're trying to capture the sound of your hero, getting hold of their signature model is a good first step. But thanks to the good people at FRET12, we can go one better: up for grabs is a Fender Jim Root Telecaster, which has not only been signed by the man himself, but was used to record guitar tracks on the new Slipknot album - the guitarist gives you the lowdown in the video below. You'll also get a copy of FRET12's Jim Root: The Sound And The Story DVD, and we'll even send the prizes anywhere in the world!

FRET12's Jim Root: The Sound And The Story DVD features over five hours of video interviews and tutorials from Jim himself, and is available from FRET12's store. For a preview of what to expect from the DVD, check out the video trailer below.