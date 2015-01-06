Win a limited-edition Carnival Of Madness PRS electric guitar from Black Stone Cherry and Shinedown

As far as modern rock goes, bands don't get much bigger than Black Stone Cherry and Shinedown, and the American rockers will be touring with Halestorm and Highly Suspect as part of the Carnival Of Madness tour, which hits the UK in January/February 2016.

To celebrate, we have two extremely limited PRS Carnival Of Madness guitars to give away, as well as Skype guitar lessons with BSC's Chris Robertson and/or Ben Wells and Shinedown's Zach Myers, plus a host of band-related goodies to boot!

To enter, simply upload a YouTube video of yourself playing Black Stone Cherry's brand new song, The Way Of The Future (taken from forthcoming new album, Kentucky), or Shinedown's State Of My Head, and either post the link in a comment below or on MusicRadar's Facebook page, or share on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #COMGuitarContest (be sure to use the hashtag in your YouTube description as well).

Chris, Ben and Zach will be judging the entries, so make 'em good! The fans behind the best Black Stone Cherry and Shinedown covers will each land the guitars, plus a Skype guitar lesson with Chris and/or Ben or Zach, and a bundle of the band's respective merch.

Entries aren't limited to guitar players, either; bassists, drummers, singers, woodwind, brass… all covers are welcome, and the competition is open worldwide. Your entry must be online and shared by 31 January 2016 to be in with a chance of winning - good luck!

Full competition rules

Carnival Of Madness UK tour dates

Thu 28th Jan - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Fri 29th Jan - NOTTINGHAM Capital FM Arena

Sat 30th Jan - LIVERPOOL Echo Arena

Mon 1st Feb - GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Tue 2nd Feb - BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Thu 4th Feb - LONDON Wembley SSE Arena

Fri 5th Feb - LEEDS First Direct Arena

Sat 6th Feb - MANCHESTER Arena