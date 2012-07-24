Win a Fender Blacktop HH Telecaster courtesy of Musicroom!

Musicroom is giving one lucky musician (pro or beginner) the chance to win a Fender Blacktop HH Telecaster in black!

This humbucking pick-up equipped model is a practical dual-bucker with vintage charm and high-gain authority.

Featuring an alder body, maple neck and rosewood fret board; it will carry sound with a variety of impressive tones that will underpin the quality of any playing style.

Likewise, this instrument can handle all musical abilities, making it the perfect model for any guitarist with the passion to perform. Unlike other models, it's not restricted to a particular genre. Therefore, the Fender Blacktop expertly handles both brutal riffs and lilting melodies.

To enter, please follow these three simple steps:

Tell us (in no more than 200 words) why you should win using the comment box on-site at the Musicroom blog. (TIP: the more creative your answer, the better).

Include your email address.

Share the page on Facebook and Twitter.

The competition runs from July 24th 2012 to August 24th 2012, good luck!

