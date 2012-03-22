Win a copy of the Reef Ultimate Collector's Box-Set

Spanning their ten year career, this 9 CD and 1 DVD package features every commercial song recorded, including their very first demo 'The Purple Tape' - which lead to the band being signed to Sony - as well as b-sides, demos, live tracks, rarities and previously un-released and un-heard material.

The DVD includes all music promo videos, TV appearances and interviews and some home movie footage capturing the story of this iconic '90's band. Beautifully packaged the box set also contains a 64-page booklet featuring never-before-seen pictures of the band, a 12" vinyl of their newly arranged 5th album (Lucky #5), a vintage poster and a replica demo of their 'Purple Tape' sessions.

This is available to buy from 26 March, visit the metropolis website to order your copy.