Win a Boss TU-3 chromatic tuner signed by Lags from Gallows

Roland recently got to hang out with Lags, guitarist and main songwriter with Gallows. Apart from filming a series of great videos, they also got Lags to sign one of his most useful Boss pedals, a new Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner, to give away as a prize to one lucky winner of our competition.

Now as you'd imagine, Gallows play pretty hard, which is why Lags uses the tank-tough TU-3 guitar tuner for accurate, reliable tuning gig after gig. Suitable for guitar or bass, it's the industry standard tuner that no guitarist or bass player should be without! And if the TU-3 can survive life in Gallows, it should be OK for you.

Read more: Taylor 714CE V-Class

All you have to do to win is watch the video above of Lags playing his Roland V-Guitar Fender G5 Strat, answer the following question and leave your details to enter:

Which settings on the Fender G5 Strat does Lags use to jam?

1.) Drop D Telecaster

2.) Baritone Humbucker

3.) Open G Acoustic

The competition is open to UK residents only.

If you want to see more of the Lags interviews or keep up to date with the great stuff that Roland are doing then make sure to head over to the Roland Blog or like their Facebook pages Roland UK and Boss UK.