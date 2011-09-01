Vote for the Golden Joystick Best Music-based game

So, obviously we're all actual musicians here, so we don't need to play at being rock stars, right?

But who doesn't love coming home from a night out and belting out power ballads on Singstar. Or spending an evening button-bashing some classic rock riffage on Guitar Hero?

To that end, the prestigious Golden Joystick video gaming awards are looking for your votes to decide on the Best Music-based game of the year. Check out the video above to see the nominations.

To vote in this or any other category visit the Golden Joystick Awards site.