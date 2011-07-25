VIDEO: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - The Death Of You And Me

The first taste of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds arrived this morning (25 July) when the video for The Death Of You And Me was posted on www.noelgallagher.com and YouTube.

The video sees Noel push a blonde waitress into a swimming pool, and while the song initially feels like The Importance Of Being Idle's more laid back sibling, it soon builds into a more grandiose arrangement featuring piano and a brass section with hints of New Orleans in the lazy Californian sun.

It's certainly a grower, let us know what you think...

The Death Of You And Me is set for release on 21 August 2011 on Noel's own Sour Mash label. The single will be released on the following formats:

CD single/seven-inch

1. The Death Of You And Me

2. The Good Rebel

Digital bundle

1. The Death Of You And Me

2. The Good Rebel

3. The Death Of You And Me (video)

The Death Of You And Me is Noel Gallagher's first new material in three years and precedes the 17 October release of the Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds debut solo LP.

Click here to see a video of the 7 July press conference in London in which the album details were revealed.