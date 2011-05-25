VIDEO: Behind the scenes at Kerris Ellis & Brian May's Anthems show

Image 1 of 6 Check out pictures here Behind the scenes at Kerris Ellis & Brian May's Anthems show Image 2 of 6 It's 10am and plenty of work lies ahead for the crew Image 3 of 6 Brian May's Vox AC30s Image 4 of 6 Rufus Taylor's DW kit Image 5 of 6 Jamie Humphries' Blackstar backline Image 6 of 6 What concert is complete without a mirrorball?

21 May 2011 saw Brian May and Kerry Ellis bring their Anthems tour to Bath Forum. As the venue is adjacent to the MusicRadar office, it would've been rude not to stick our heads through the door to see what was going on.

One of the most technically ambitious shows ever staged in the city, Anthems saw the old cinema building transformed into a state-of-the-art concert venue by Bath Music Plus.

We arrived at 10am to find the crew already hard at work getting the stage ready for the evening performance, and the HD video above packs roughly five hours of their efforts into less than four minutes. In addition, we couldn't resist taking a few covert iPhone snaps of some of Brian and the rest of the band's equipment, so click on the gallery (above right) to check them out.

