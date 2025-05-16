“Getting kinda saucy already”: Watch Lindsey Buckingham react as he checks out Charli XCX’s Von Dutch video for the first time... alongside his daughter

Lindsey + Leelee React: Von Dutch - Charli XCX. - YouTube Watch On

Lindsey Buckingham is no stranger to rock ‘n’ roll excess, but even he seemed a little taken aback by Charli XCX’s antics in the video for her 2024 single Von Dutch, which he’s just watched for the first time alongside his daughter, Leelee.

In a new reaction video, Leelee begins by asking her father - who admits that he’s not that familiar with Charli XCX, but did see her on SNL - if he had a Brat summer. “The Brattiest,” he replies, with a knowing look.

Then we’re into the video, which begins with Charli strutting through an airport while ripping off her trousers/pants. “Getting kinda saucy already,” remarks Lindsey. “It’s not a good place to get saucy,” he adds, before recoiling slightly when XCX appears to headbutt the camera and draw blood.

“I like it - she’s aggressive, she’s getting aggressive with it,” says Leelee. “Oh yeah she is,” agrees Lindsey.

Later, expressing surprise that Charli was able to writhe around on the wing of a plane, Buckingham senior says: “I can’t believe she got away with all this,” but agrees that the video looked like a fun one to film.

Summing up, Lindsey says: “I thought it was very entertaining… there was so much going on, and all in the context of a normally restrictive environment.”

And what was the message she was sending out?

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Screw you,” reckons Buckingham, and he’s probably not wrong.