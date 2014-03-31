Two weeks until National Learn To Play Day

This year's National Learn To Play Day, which takes place on Saturday 12 April, looks set to be the biggest year for the event yet.

Organised by Music For All, the charity of the UK's musical instruments industry, Learn To Play Day aims to encourage anyone and everyone to take up an instrument via a day of free lessons, activities and performances.

Events on the day will include free guitar lessons at The Music Store, Trafford Centre from former Stone Roses guitarist Aziz Abraham, a drumming master class from Bobby Orr at Drumwright, Reading and in-store appearances by comedian (and drummer) Al Murray and the cast of West End musical Once at Yamaha's Wardour Street store.

Fender will be holding an event at The Gallery, Soho with a number of special guests set to attend, and a 12-piece psychedelic busking troupe will be appearing at Dawsons, Liverpool.

The mayoral massive

Local dignitaries will also be out in force across the country, with mayors appearing at Nevada Portsmouth, PMT Northampton, Dawsons in Liverpool, Manchester, Reading and Chester, Presto Classical Leamington Spa, The Music Company Crawley and Hollywood Music Milton Keynes.

"This is just a very small sample of the sorts of activities that are taking place on National Learn To Play Day across the UK," says MFA Chief Executive Paul McManus. "Wherever you are, whatever musical instrument or type of music you are interested in playing, there will be something close to everyone who wants to take part."

For more information visit the official Learn To Play Day website.